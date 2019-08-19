Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: 190 Valley Schools to Reopen After Fortnight of Lockdown, More Landlines Working

Event Highlights Recount of J&K Chief Secretary's Press Brief

Read More Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: After over a fortnight of lockdown, primary schools in the Valley will reopen today though officials believe that there won't be much attendance because of the restrictions. On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir authorities made 10 more telephone exchanges operational in Kashmir Valley, but again snapped services of one of the 17 centres restored on Saturday, officials said.The authorities closed one of the 17 exchanges after reports that landline phones were being used for spreading misinformation campaign, they said. With these, around 28,000 fixed-line phones, out of around 50,000 in Kashmir Valley, were functional. Aug 19, 2019 8:50 am (IST) Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee once again hit out at the government over the alleged violation of rights in the Valley. According to reports, several political leaders and civilians have been detained in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. "Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir," she tweeted. Today is World Humanitarian Day. Human rights have been totally violated in #Kashmir. Let us pray for human rights and peace in #Kashmir 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 19, 2019 Aug 19, 2019 8:46 am (IST) Jammu and Kashmir principal Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had also said that movement of public transport will be made operational while giving the assurance that no lives had been lost. Aug 19, 2019 8:45 am (IST) Recount of J&K Chief Secretary's Press Brief | Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam in a press briefing on Friday had said that apart from restoring of telephone lines and the reopening of schools, political detention of leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will be eased out. Aug 19, 2019 8:11 am (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh both raised that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will be the next on their focus. "As the parliament has unanimously agreed, let us free Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and merge it with India," Singh said on Sunday evening. Aug 19, 2019 7:55 am (IST) The Pakistan Army have taken up the issue of suspension of some Twitter and Facebook accounts posting about the Kashmir issue with the social media giants. Four Twitter handles were suspended for allegedly spreading anti-India propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir following a request by security agencies. Aug 19, 2019 7:51 am (IST) The Afghan Ambassador to the US hit out at the assertion made by her Pakistani counterpart Asad Majeed Khan for linking the situation in Kashmir to the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan. "Any such statements that link the evolving situation in Kashmir to the Afghan peace efforts are reckless, unwarranted and irresponsible," Roya Rahmani said. She added, "It is a poor excuse used by Pakistan to justify its inaction against the Taliban and to avoid taking a decisive stance against the militant group." Aug 19, 2019 7:45 am (IST) Schools to be Reopened | Classes will resume in 190 schools in Srinagar on Monday as the district administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the students. Aug 19, 2019 7:43 am (IST) Landlines Services Restored | Jammu and Kashmir authorities made 10 more telephone exchanges operational in Kashmir Valley on Sunday, but again snapped services of one of the 17 centres restored on Saturday. With these, around 28,000 fixed-line phones, out of around 50,000 in Kashmir Valley, were functional.

The exchanges that opened on Sunday were in areas around Dal Lake, Civil Secretariat and Nishat in Srinagar district; Pattan, Boniyar and Baramulla town in north Kashmir; Chadoora, Chrar-e Shariff in Budgam district; and Aishmuqam in South Kashmir.



Landline and mobile phone services and Internet were suspended in Kashmir Valley in the early hours of August 5 before the Centre announced its move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divide the state into two Union Territories.



Low-speed Internet services in Jammu region, which were made operational on Saturday, were snapped again on Sunday after it was found that a video clip with the potential to trigger communal tension were being circulated.



However, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said the 2G network has "temporarily been disconnected due to some technical reasons which is being rectified and efforts are on to ensure restoration as soon as possible".



Police said searches were being carried out for nabbing those behind the video clip. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had warned that stern action would taken against anyone misusing Internet facility.



Officials said stone-pelting incidents took place in various parts of Srinagar city on Saturday and Sunday, leaving many people injured. Security forces took various measures to contain the protests locally. Majority of the injured were discharged from hospitals after first-aid and only two people were being treated for pellet injuries, they said.