Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: Pak Must Not Live in Fool's Paradise, UN Support Won't Be Easy, Says FM Qureshi

Addressing a press conference yesterday, he said, "Giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections is much easier. However it is difficult to understand the issue and move forward. They are not waiting for you with garlands in their hands. Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle... Do not live in the fool paradise."
Event Highlights
"The Eid namaz was offered in different mosques and after the prayers, the congregations dispersed peacefully. There have been a couple of minor localised incidents of law and order which have been handled very professionally,” he said, adding that a couple of injuries were reported from these incidents. "Otherwise, the entire Valley situation is peaceful. I strongly deny any incident of firing anywhere in the Kashmir Valley."
Replying to a question about allegations that Kashmir has been turned into a concentration camp, the governor said that despite being educated, people don't know the meaning of a concentration camp. "I know what it is. I have gone to jail 30 times. Even then, I will not term it as a concentration camp. They (Congress) imprisoned people for one-and-half-years during Emergency, but nobody termed them concentration camps. Is preventative arrest (equal to) a concentration camp," he asked.
Malik said that the issue was being fanned by some people but they were not successful in it. "Foreign press has made an attempt (of wrong reportage) and we have warned them. All hospitals are open for you and if even a single person has been hit by a bullet, prove it. But only four people were hit by pellets in legs when there was violence by youths and there were no serious injuries to anyone," he said.
The governor said there was no communal angle in scrapping provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35-A was for everyone. There is no communal angle (for scrapping it) in Leh, Kargil, Jammu, Rajouri-Poonch and not here either (Kashmir). There is no communal angle to it," he said.
J&K Governor Says 'Will Send Aircraft for Rahul' | Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, saying he will send him an aircraft to visit the valley and observe the ground situation. The governor said Gandhi should feel ashamed about the behaviour of one of his leaders, who was talking like an "idiot" in the Parliament.
Voices of J&K Residents Must be Heard: Manmohan Singh | Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said the government's decision to scrap the provisions of Article 370 is not to the liking of many people in the country and voices of Jammu and Kashmir residents must be heard for the idea of India to prevail. He also said that India is passing through a "deep crisis" and it needs the cooperation of like-minded people.
Former PM Manmohan Singh on #Article370Revoked: Its outcome is not to the liking of many people of our country & It's important that voices of all these people be heard & It is only by raising our voice that we can ensure that in the long run, the idea of India prevails. pic.twitter.com/x0Iq4yhzpi— ANI (@ANI) 12 August 2019
Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani: We just had a couple of minor localised incidents of law&order which was handled very professionally. In these incidents, there is only a couple of injury reported & otherwise situation in the entire valley is normal. #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/btBTylmcFg— ANI (@ANI) 12 August 2019
The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh toured the Kashmir Valley yesterday to review the prevailing security situation in the region. The Army Commander visited formations in North and South Kashmir and was briefed about current situation and recent counter terrorist operations.
The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh toured the Kashmir Valley today to review the prevailing security situation in the region. The Army Commander visited formations in North&South Kashmir & was briefed about current situation & recent counter terrorist operations. pic.twitter.com/GrPs5yR39y— ANI (@ANI) 12 August 2019
There were reports that former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were allowed to offer Eid prayers but no details were available. Several political leaders, who were picked up on August 5, offered prayers at the Centaur hotel on the banks of the Dal lake, officials said. The government provided them with an imam at the hotel where they have been kept since their detention, they added.
Life in Valley Paralysed | Normal life in the Valley has been paralysed following the government's decision to revoke Article 370. There is heavy security deployment, restrictions on movement, and curtailing of communication links in the region. The Centre has moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state on August 5.
Eid al-Adha was Peaceful, Says Police | Jammu and Kashmir police said, barring a few incidents in which some people were injured, Eid al-Adha festivities passed off peacefully in the state and there was no firing anywhere in the Valley. Inspector-General of Police (Kashmir) SP Pani said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was committed to maintain peace and order and the state police worked in this direction.
On the eve of Eid al-Adha, restrictions were eased in the Valley to allow people to shop for the festival. But the usual hustle and bustle of one of the biggest festivals in Kashmir was missing.
Meanwhile, the central government on Monday wrote to Twitter to block "fake" accounts for allegedly spreading rumours about the prevailing situation in the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370 last week, following which the micro-blogging site suspended four Twitter handles. Four more accounts are expected to be blocked soon for allegedly being engaged in similar activities, Twitter officials said.
Last Friday, people were allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques and offer prayers there.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that Eid prayers were offered in all mosques in the Valley peacefully. "Today, namaz was offered by the people in every mosque. Namaz took place in every locality," he said.
Malik said that security restrictions were relaxed on Saturday and Sunday and people did shopping in normal conditions and all arrangements were put in place.
"But in troubled places, we will try to ensure peace because we don't want even a single life to be lost or people get injured. It is the responsibility of the government to protect our citizens," he said.
But the festive buzz was missing as Eid prayers were limited to neighbourhood mosques, authorities imposed strict controls and security forces fanned out across towns and villages, restricting the movement of people and prohibiting congregations in large grounds.
Rohit Kansal, principal secretary and the designated official spokesperson of the government, echoed Malik’s comments and said Eid was celebrated in 90% of the places.
Kansal said the district and divisional administrations carried out a number of activities, including interacting with maulvis and common people, ensuring trading activities in markets, and as a result the Eid festival has been extremely peaceful.
Roads were deserted across large swathes of the Valley, the silence broken only by police sirens and IAF helicopters hovering overhead. Kashmiris woke up to armed personnel deployed in every possible corner asking them to remain indoors.
The Eidgah ground and places such as the Hazratbal shrine, the TRC ground and the Syed Saheb mosque were quiet and desolate.
