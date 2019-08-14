Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: Security Stepped Up Ahead of I-Day; Chidambaram Says Governor's Invite to Rahul Gandhi 'Tool of Propaganda'

On the international front, Pakistan called Tuesday for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, saying India's decision to strip Kashmir of autonomy poses "an imminent threat" to international peace. According to the news agency Associated Press, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi denounced "recent aggressive actions" by India, saying they "willfully undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir."
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today hit out J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik for his “invitation” to Rahul Gandhi to visit the state, saying it was just a tool of propaganda.
After Rahul Gandhi took up the Governor's invitation and said he and other opposition leaders would visit Jammu and Kashmir, urging Malik to allow them the freedom to meet people and soldiers, the Raj Bhawan accused Gandhi of trying to politicise the situation and further stoke tensions in the Valley. "Rahul Gandhi is politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of Opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people. As he has put forth many conditions for J&K, the Governor is referring the case to the local police and administration to examine the request further," the statement said.
Raj Bhawan J&K clarification on recent Tweet of Sh @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/UFYApPFO39— DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) August 13, 2019
Security Further Tightened in the Valley for I-Day | Meanwhile, the security lockdown in place in the Valley is expected to last at least through Thursday, independence day, ahead of which security in the region has been further tightened and movement of people, even more restricted. The central government had already deployed tens of thousands of additional soldiers to the region as a preemptive measure.
Chidambaram Hits Back at J&K Gov | The war of words between the two leaders soon snowballed with senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram the latest to launch an attack on Malik and his synthetic offers to Gandhi, which he said is nothing but a 'tool of propanganda'. In a series of tweets today early morning, the former finance minister writes, "To say that Rahul Gandhi put conditions is rubbish. Rahul Gandhi asked for freedom to meet everyone, including soldiers. How is that putting conditions?" He was referring to a statement by Raj Bhavan which accused Gandhi of putting too many conditions while 'accepting' Malik's invite.
War of Words | Even as the Valley remains knitted in coils of barbed wires and steel barricades, a political slugfest erupted between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who 'offered' Gandhi a chartered plane to come visit the region and see for himself that the situation there is peaceful and violence free -- a claim the Congress leader had questioned. Gandhi, however, returned the fire and said that he, along with a delegation of opposition leaders, will take up his ‘gracious invitation’ of visiting the state provided they are given the freedom to do so.
Almost 400 political leaders of valley including two former chief ministers - Omar and Mehbooba are under detention. More than 50,000 security personnel are on streets and phone service and internet are still off. Restrictions have been imposed on a number of occasions earlier -- even during auspicious occasions such as Eid for apprehensions about breach of peace.
Govt Justifies Restrictions, Says Done to Save Lives | The government on Tuesday justified strict restrictions on movement in Jammu and Kashmir, saying as a trade-off between restrictions and loss and life, the government chose restrictions. A ministry spokesperson added that the restrictions were being removed in a phased manner.
The restrictions in #JammuKashmir are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley and the situation in the Jammu division has been restored after assessment by relevant local authorities. (1/4)@diprjk @JmuKmrPolice— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 13, 2019
The lockdown in the Valley, the restive heart of the of Jammu and Kashmir, has been in place since last week, when New Delhi scrapped the region's special constitutional status, taking away the final vestige of the political autonomy and privileged rights to land ownership and public sector jobs it was granted under the Article 370 of the Constitution and split the state into two union territories.
Kashmir Under Strict Lockdown for 10th Day | The state of Jammu and Kashmir entered a tenth day of an unprecedented security lockdown and a communications blackout Wednesday after the govt placed a near constant curfew to stave off a violent reaction to its decision on August 5 to strip the Valley of its autonomy.
Security personnel guard a locality ahead of Independence Day in Jammu. (PTI)
“J&K Governor's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was never a sincere invitation. It was a tool of propaganda.
“To say that Rahul Gandhi put conditions is rubbish. Rahul Gandhi asked for freedom to meet everyone, including soldiers. How is that putting conditions? Can a visitor not ask for freedom to meet different sections of the people and to enquire about the welfare of the soldiers?” asked Chidambaram.
A war of words ensued between Malik and Gandhi after the former said he would send an aircraft for the Congress leader to come and tour the state and take stock of the peaceful situation.
Gandhi replied to the invite, saying he did not need an aircraft but instead freedom to move around and interact with the stakeholders affected by the curfew-like situation.
To this, the Governor said Gandhi was politicising the issue. Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement.
Malik said he had never invited the Congress leader with "so many pre-conditions" and has referred the matter to the local police and administration for further examination.
"Rahul Gandhi is politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people," he said in the statement.
