Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: Security Stepped Up Ahead of I-Day; Chidambaram Says Governor's Invite to Rahul Gandhi 'Tool of Propaganda'

Security personnel guard a locality ahead of Independence Day in Jammu. (PTI)



“J&K Governor's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was never a sincere invitation. It was a tool of propaganda.



“To say that Rahul Gandhi put conditions is rubbish. Rahul Gandhi asked for freedom to meet everyone, including soldiers. How is that putting conditions? Can a visitor not ask for freedom to meet different sections of the people and to enquire about the welfare of the soldiers?” asked Chidambaram.



A war of words ensued between Malik and Gandhi after the former said he would send an aircraft for the Congress leader to come and tour the state and take stock of the peaceful situation.



Gandhi replied to the invite, saying he did not need an aircraft but instead freedom to move around and interact with the stakeholders affected by the curfew-like situation.



To this, the Governor said Gandhi was politicising the issue. Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement.



Malik said he had never invited the Congress leader with "so many pre-conditions" and has referred the matter to the local police and administration for further examination.



"Rahul Gandhi is politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people," he said in the statement.