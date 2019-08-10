Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: Pakistan Ups the Ante Over Scrapping of Article 370, Inter-country Transport Hit

Event Highlights Hundreds of Migrants Flee Kashmir

Refrain from Aggravation: Russia to India, Pak

Spools of Concertina Wire in Srinagar

J&K, Ladakh UTs to Come into Existence on Oct 31

Curfew Lifted in Jammu, Schools Reopen



The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack. It was restarted in July 2003. The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said. "In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended," Saeed tweeted on Friday.

Aug 10, 2019 10:24 am (IST) However, restrictions continued to be in place in Poonch, Rajouri and Ramban districts. Officials said that the situation was normal and people offered Friday prayers in a peaceful manner amid heavy deployment of forces to maintain peace. Aug 10, 2019 10:17 am (IST) Curfew Lifted in Jammu, Schools Reopen | The government has lifted prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in Jammu and curfew was relaxed in Doda and Kishtwar districts on Friday, paving the way for resumption of normal activities that were badly hit after special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated. The situation in Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts was largely normal and most of the educational institutions there reopened on Friday, officials said.



The Lahore-Delhi bus service is operated from Ambedkar Stadium terminal near Delhi Gate. DTC buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) buses every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, from Delhi to Lahore.



For the return trip, DTC buses leave Lahore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday whereas the PTDC buses are available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.



Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that it will suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following its decision to downgrade bilateral ties.



Rasheed announced to suspend the services of Thar Express and said that the last train would leave for India late Friday night, the official APP news agency reported. The Thar Express has been running between Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi station to Karachi every Friday night since services resumed on February 18, 2006 after a 41-year suspension. He said the 133 km new track was built with the cost of Rs 13 billion for Thar Express and now the track would be used for Thar coal project.



On Thursday, Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta Express train service with India. Rasheed said that the train service will not operate till he is the Railways minister and the bogies of the train will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid.



The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.



On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side. Pakistan's decision to suspended the services of the two trains came after it expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Wednesday and decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.



India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.