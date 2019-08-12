Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: Curfew Back in Srinagar, Security Beefed Up as Authorities Brace for Eid

Event Highlights Crucial Meeting With China Today

Curfew Re-imposed Ahead of Eid



The bakeries in Srinagar, which would go out of stock on Arfa (a day before Eid), have been unable to sell even 10% of what they used to.

Read More Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: Curfew was re-imposed in Srinagar on the eve of Eid, even as state police stressed the situation was peaceful in the state that has been in lockdown since the Narendra Modi government decided to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to the state. Eid, the biggest festival for the Valley, is a quiet affair this time, with markets in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley remaining shut.The bakeries in Srinagar, which would go out of stock on Arfa (a day before Eid), have been unable to sell even 10% of what they used to. Aug 12, 2019 7:49 am (IST) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to China, is meeting Vice President Wang Qishan. The visit come just two days after Pakistan Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister Wang Yi and sought China’s support to ratchet-up the Kashmir issue. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar meets Vice President of China, Wang Qishan, in Beijing. EAM Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China to co-chair the second meeting of the India-China 'High-Level Mechanism' on cultural and people-to-people exchanges. pic.twitter.com/pLrrUwEiuw — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019 Aug 12, 2019 7:48 am (IST) Crucial Meeting With China Today | In Beijing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. According to reports, if China raises the issue of India scrapping Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Minister will reaffirm it being an “internal” matter. Aug 12, 2019 7:46 am (IST) A drastically different scene is likely to play out in the Valley, which enters eighth day of clampdown since the Modi government abrogated Article 370. People have been unable to contact their loved ones as all internet and telephone communication remain suspended. Aug 12, 2019 7:42 am (IST) Curfew Re-imposed Ahead of Eid | Curfew was re-imposed in the Valley on the eve of Eid even as administration listed several measures to restore normalcy. The prohibitory orders had been relaxed on Friday for the first time since the security lockdown. According to reports, no official reason was given as to why they have been re-imposed.

Kashmiri women walk past a security personnel during restrictions in Srinagar. (Reuters)



The purchase of clothes and gifts did not start even a week before Eid. People barely managed to navigate their way past the barricades manned by paramilitary troops in order to buy some bakery products and other essentials.



Kashmir is under a clampdown, with paramilitary troops fanning across the Valley and Section 144 (restricting the assembly of four or more people in public) imposed. All telephone communication and internet services have been snapped.



Earlier this week, restrictions were eased to allow people to offer Friday prayers in local mosques, officials said as security forces were put on high alert across the Valley in an apparent move to prevent possible protests. People were reportedly allowed to visit mosques in their localities without being asked any questions by security personnel.