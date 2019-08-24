Jammu & Kashmir LIVE: RaGa Among Oppn Leaders Set to Visit Srinagar Today as State Remains on Lockdown

Aug 24, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

No Clarity on Release of Leaders in J&K | A senior government official made it clear that any decision on the release of the people under detention in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the local administration depending on the ground situation. Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are likely to be in custody for some more time with no clarity on their release as the Valley continues to be on edge. It is very difficult to say when the detainees can be released, the official said, indicating that it is unlikely to be any time soon as there is no clarity.