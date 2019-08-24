Jammu & Kashmir LIVE: RaGa Among Oppn Leaders Set to Visit Srinagar Today as State Remains on Lockdown

Restrictions Imposed in Srinagar After Protests | Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar city on Friday after posters issued by separatists called on people to march to the local United Nations military observer group office, officials said. Restrictions were eased in most areas of Kashmir this week, with barricades being lifted and the movement of people and traffic increasing gradually, but markets remained shut and mobile and Internet services suspended for the 18th day on Thursday.
Event Highlights
- Delhi HC to Hear Faesal's Plea on Sep 3
- No Clarity on Release of Leaders in J&K
- J&K Leaders in House Arrest
- Cong, TMC & DMK Staged Protest
- J&K Govt Oppose the Delegation's Visit
- Azad and Anand Sharma To Accompany Rahul
- Opposition Parties Part of Congress Delegation
- Delegation of Congress Leaders to Visit Srinagar
The sources said top Congress leaders who will visit Srinagar are Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them. CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Jha and Dinesh Trivedi from TMC will also be part of the delegation that will leave for Srinagar around noon from Delhi airport. "Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi @DinTri to visit Srinagar on Saturday along with other Opposition leaders. They will see the situation in the valley after abrogation of Article 370," the TMC tweeted.
Delhi High Court to Hear Shah Faesal's Plea on Sep 3 | Delhi High Court said on Friday that it will hear on September 3 former IAS officer Shah Faesal's plea alleging he was illegally detained at Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar where he has been kept under house arrest. The plea alleges that the manner in which he was "whisked away" to Kashmir without even a transit remand amounts to "abduction".It said he was travelling to the US to complete his course in Masters in Public Administration when he was "illegally picked up" from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
While Omar and Mehbooba are kept in different guest houses, another former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, has been kept under detention at his home. Other political leaders are also lodged in different guest houses in the Kashmir Valley. Authorities have said that detention of political leaders was a "preventive" step. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has not disclosed the total number of political leaders and those put under detention since August 5.
No Clarity on Release of Leaders in J&K | A senior government official made it clear that any decision on the release of the people under detention in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the local administration depending on the ground situation. Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are likely to be in custody for some more time with no clarity on their release as the Valley continues to be on edge. It is very difficult to say when the detainees can be released, the official said, indicating that it is unlikely to be any time soon as there is no clarity.
"Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives," Jammu and Kashmir government said in a statement. So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday asked groups on sites like Facebook and WhatsApp to register with the police, in a step to keep a check on rumour mongers on social media.Kathua District Magistrate Raghav Langer said the order was issued after receiving numerous complaints from the district police regarding circulation of irresponsible and provocative messages by unscrupulous and anti-social elements on the social media.
J&K Govt Oppose the Delegation's Visit | The Jammu and Kashmir government issued a statement on Friday night asking the leaders not to visit the Valley as it would disturb the gradual restoration of peace and normal life. It said that the visit would be in violation of restrictions imposed in many areas of the Valley.
Many Opposition Parties Part of Congress Delegation | Among other parties that will be part of the opposition delegation are the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Delegation of Congress Leaders to Visit Srinagar | A delegation of opposition leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, will visit Srinagar on Saturday to meet the people of Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions remain in place since August 5 when the Centre withdrew special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.
A security force personnel keeps guard alongside a road during restrictions after the government scrapped the special constitutional status for Kashmir, in Srinagar. (Image: Reuters)
The sources said the leaders also intend to visit some other parts of the state, if allowed to enter. So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre.
Leaders of regional parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house arrest. Congress MP Azad was not allowed to enter the state and was stopped twice, both at Srinagar and Jammu.
Earlier, Raja was also stopped at Srinagar airport and sent back. Rahul Gandhi had recently asked Governor Satya Pal Malik when he could come to the state and meet people without any conditions.
