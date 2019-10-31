Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: State Officially Split Into Two Union Territories, RK Mathur Sworn in as Ladakh L-G

Read More

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: History was created today as Jammu and Kashmir, which has been part of the Union of India since 1947, ceased to be a state and was officially bifurcated into Union Territories. RK Mathur, the new and first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh was sworn in by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal in a simple ceremony. IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu will take over as L-G of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir later in the day.According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the appointed day for the two UTs was October 31 and these came into existence at midnight (Wednesday-Thursday), nearly three months after the announcement in Rajya Sabha.