Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: State Officially Split Into Two Union Territories, RK Mathur Sworn in as Ladakh L-G

News18.com | October 31, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
Event Highlights

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: History was created today as Jammu and Kashmir, which has been part of the Union of India since 1947, ceased to be a state and was officially bifurcated into Union Territories. RK Mathur, the new and first Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh was sworn in by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal in a simple ceremony. IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu will take over as L-G of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir later in the day.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the appointed day for the two UTs was October 31 and these came into existence at midnight (Wednesday-Thursday), nearly three months after the announcement in Rajya Sabha.
Read More
Oct 31, 2019 8:17 am (IST)

Here are visuals of  Radha Krishna Mathur taking oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.

Oct 31, 2019 8:16 am (IST)

Oppn Leader Hit out at Bifurcation | Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted against the bifurcation saying that the "multicultural crown of India-J&K has been dismembered for ideological reasons". "BJP Govt 72 yrs post partition validates Two Nation Theory TODAY defeating purpose of accession," his tweet reads. 

Oct 31, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

'Article 370, 35A Were Gateway to Terrorism': Amit Shah | Meanwhile, in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah says that Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir. "Prime Minister Modi has closed this gate by repealing them," he says while flagging off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Oct 31, 2019 8:10 am (IST)

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu will soon be sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by Chief Justice of J&K High Court Gita Mittal at a function in Srinagar.

Oct 31, 2019 8:08 am (IST)

J&K Bifurcated, RK Mathur Sworn in as Ladakh L-G | Jammu and Kashmir, which has been part of the Union of India since 1947, was officially bifurcated into two Union Territories at midnight. Following this, IAS officer RK Mathur was sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of union territory of Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: State Officially Split Into Two Union Territories, RK Mathur Sworn in as Ladakh L-G
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)

A day before the creation of the Ladakh UT, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Umang Narula advisor to the Lt Governor of the Himalayan region and an Inspector General of Police "head of police".

This is for the first time that a state is converted into two UTs even though there are numerous examples of a UT becoming a full state or a state carved into two states. The total number of states in the country will now be 28 while the total UTs will go up to nine.

The Narendra Modi government's decision and the subsequent approval of Parliament to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into UTs was taken to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

The electoral promise of the BJP to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir came less than 90 days after Modi 2.0 assumed power in May end.

The August 5 decision was taken 72 years after the then ruler of the princely state, Maharaja Hari Singh, executed the Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947, making it part of the Union of India.

The two UTs will come into existence on the day of the birth anniversary country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India. October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and both Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will attend separate functions — in Kevadia (Gujarat) and New Delhi, respectively.

According to the Act, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature like Chandigarh and both the UTs will be headed by two separate Lieutenant Governors (LG).

The Centre will be in direct control of the police and the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday when it becomes a UT, while the land will be under the elected government there. The UT of Ladakh will be under the direct control of the central government which will administer the high altitude region through the LG.

While moving the resolution in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370 — which allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own Constitution and prohibited outsiders from buying land and property in the state, Shah had said these provisions will no longer be applicable and the central government will restore its statehood at "appropriate time" and after "normalcy" returns.

"The government will not allow the situation to turn into another battle torn Kosovo... It was heaven on earth and will remain so," Shah had said, referring to the decades-old militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the abrogation of the Article 370, several hundred political leaders and separatists were put under detention by the Jammu and Kashmir administration while restrictions were also imposed on movement of people, vehicles, telephone, mobile phones and internet. While most of the restrictions were removed since then, curb on internet is still continuing and situation in the Kashmir Valley is yet to be termed as complete normal.

Among those put under detention include three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, says the All India Services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) of J-K cadre will continue to serve in the two succeeding UTs while new recruits will be allocated the Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. The provincial service officers will continue serving in their current positions till a new order is issued by the L-Gs of the two new UTs.

The IAS, IPS and other central service officers and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be under the control of the LG and not the elected government of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti was the last chief minister of undivided Jammu and Kashmir whose tenure ended in June 2017 when central rule was imposed there after her coalition partner BJP withdrew support. Satya Pal Malik is the last governor whose tenure comes to an end on Wednesday. He has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

Just a day before Jammu and Kashmir is divided into two UTs, the National Conference on Wednesday made a fervent last minute appeal to the Centre to shelve the plan and maintain the statehood of the "200-year-old state" dubbed as "crown of India".

(With inputs from agencies)
