English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jammu and Kashmir National Highway a Death Trap for Security Forces? 58 Jawans Killed Since 2013
Most of these attacks have been witnessed on the Srinagar-South Kashmir highway stretch, claiming 56 of the 58 security personnel lives.
Army soldiers stand guard near the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: With 40 Central Reserve Police Personnel (CRPF) killed in a suicide attack on their convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir national highway has once again proven to be a death trap for the security forces.
Since 2013, almost 11 major attacks have been mounted on the security forces by the militants in which as many as 58 jawans lost their lives.
Most of these attacks have been witnessed on the Srinagar-South Kashmir highway stretch, claiming 56 of the 58 security personnel lives.
In 2013, militants mounted an attack on a Road Opening Party (ROP) in which one CRPF personnel was killed. This was followed by another attack on a ROP in Pulwama in which another CRPF personnel was killed.
The year 2014 saw no major attack on the security personnel on the Jammu and Kashmir national highway. In 2015, three militant attacks were carried out on the national highway in which two Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel and two CRPF personnel were killed. The attacks took place in Chennai, Pampore and Bijbehara.
The year 2016 was the worst year in terms of attacks on security forces on the J&K national highway in which four major attacks were carried out by the militants. In these attacks, 13 security personnel (10 CRPF men and three BSF men) were killed. One of the major attacks that happened in 2016 happened on 25th of June, when militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Pampore, killing eight jawans.
Year 2017 saw only one major attack on the national highway—the Amaranth Yatri convoy. In this attack, no security personnel were killed but seven Yatris lost their lives.
On July 14, 2018, militants attacked a BSF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur killing two soldiers of the border guarding force and injuring 11 others. One of the two terrorists involved in the strike was shot dead in retaliatory fire.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned why the CRPF soldiers were allowed to travel in a convoy. Speaking to News18, the state's ex-top cop said that he had proposed to airlift soldiers to avoid Pulwama-like tragedy. He added that exposing forces for a long duration can pose a threat to their lives.
Reacting to the development, Vaid told News18 on Friday: "The transit alone takes a lot of time, especially when the roads are closed for weeks. This exposes the soldiers for a prolonged duration. I had proposed to airlift the jawans during high-level security meeting of joint forces more than once, and also spoke about it to representatives of state and Union governments."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Since 2013, almost 11 major attacks have been mounted on the security forces by the militants in which as many as 58 jawans lost their lives.
Most of these attacks have been witnessed on the Srinagar-South Kashmir highway stretch, claiming 56 of the 58 security personnel lives.
In 2013, militants mounted an attack on a Road Opening Party (ROP) in which one CRPF personnel was killed. This was followed by another attack on a ROP in Pulwama in which another CRPF personnel was killed.
The year 2014 saw no major attack on the security personnel on the Jammu and Kashmir national highway. In 2015, three militant attacks were carried out on the national highway in which two Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel and two CRPF personnel were killed. The attacks took place in Chennai, Pampore and Bijbehara.
The year 2016 was the worst year in terms of attacks on security forces on the J&K national highway in which four major attacks were carried out by the militants. In these attacks, 13 security personnel (10 CRPF men and three BSF men) were killed. One of the major attacks that happened in 2016 happened on 25th of June, when militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Pampore, killing eight jawans.
Year 2017 saw only one major attack on the national highway—the Amaranth Yatri convoy. In this attack, no security personnel were killed but seven Yatris lost their lives.
On July 14, 2018, militants attacked a BSF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur killing two soldiers of the border guarding force and injuring 11 others. One of the two terrorists involved in the strike was shot dead in retaliatory fire.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned why the CRPF soldiers were allowed to travel in a convoy. Speaking to News18, the state's ex-top cop said that he had proposed to airlift soldiers to avoid Pulwama-like tragedy. He added that exposing forces for a long duration can pose a threat to their lives.
Reacting to the development, Vaid told News18 on Friday: "The transit alone takes a lot of time, especially when the roads are closed for weeks. This exposes the soldiers for a prolonged duration. I had proposed to airlift the jawans during high-level security meeting of joint forces more than once, and also spoke about it to representatives of state and Union governments."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Home of Malaysian Cricket, Scene of Tendulkar Ton, Saved From Closure
- Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore
- Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Cinema: Fifty Lesser Known Facts About the Star
- Tata Tiago Reaches 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results