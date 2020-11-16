News18 Logo

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Tangdhar Sector of Kupwara

Defence spokesman said a befitting response is being given by the Indian army to the Pakistani aggression. There have been no reports of any casualties in the firing so far.

Pakistani troops on Monday targeted Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector by firing mortars and from other weapons, a defence spokesman said. "Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Tangdhar sector, Kupwara district, today by firing mortars and other weapons," Defence Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said a befitting response is being given by the Indian army to the Pakistani aggression. There have been no reports of any casualties in the firing so far.


