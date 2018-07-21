GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Abducted by Militants from Kulgam Home

A senior police official said constable Saleem Shah was abducted from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam on Friday night.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
Representative image: AP
Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was on leave, has been allegedly abducted by unknown militants from his residence in Kulgam district.

A senior police official said constable Saleem Shah was abducted from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Friday night.

Security forces have launched a manhunt to trace the abducted policeman, the official said.

(Details awaited)

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
