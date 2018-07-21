English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Abducted by Militants from Kulgam Home
A senior police official said constable Saleem Shah was abducted from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam on Friday night.
Representative image: AP
Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was on leave, has been allegedly abducted by unknown militants from his residence in Kulgam district.
A senior police official said constable Saleem Shah was abducted from his residence in the Mutalhama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Friday night.
Security forces have launched a manhunt to trace the abducted policeman, the official said.
(Details awaited)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
