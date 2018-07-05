English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Abducted by Terrorists in Shopian District
Javid Ahmad Dar was abducted from near his home by three men while he was on his way to a pharmacy.
Representative Image
Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable was abducted by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.
According to reports, the constable, identified as Javid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from near his home at Kachdoora village in Shopian by three men while he was on his way to a pharmacy.
The terrorists, came in a Santro car and abducted the constable. A massive hunt has been launched to trace him. Kachdoora is the same village where security forces had killed five terrorists in an encounter in April this year.
Also Watch
According to reports, the constable, identified as Javid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from near his home at Kachdoora village in Shopian by three men while he was on his way to a pharmacy.
The terrorists, came in a Santro car and abducted the constable. A massive hunt has been launched to trace him. Kachdoora is the same village where security forces had killed five terrorists in an encounter in April this year.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Did Diego Costa Discourage Coach Fernando Hierro from Naming Koke in the Penalty Shootout?
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?
- Between Masaan and Moksha: Being a Dom Woman in Varanasi
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic