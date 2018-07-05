GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Abducted by Terrorists in Shopian District

Javid Ahmad Dar was abducted from near his home by three men while he was on his way to a pharmacy.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2018, 11:06 PM IST
Representative Image
Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police constable was abducted by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

According to reports, the constable, identified as Javid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from near his home at Kachdoora village in Shopian by three men while he was on his way to a pharmacy.

The terrorists, came in a Santro car and abducted the constable. A massive hunt has been launched to trace him. Kachdoora is the same village where security forces had killed five terrorists in an encounter in April this year.

