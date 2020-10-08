Jammu and Kashmir Police Files Charge-sheet Against 6 Jaish-e-Mohammad Overground Workers

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge-sheet against six hardcore overground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad, an official said on Thursday. The six, including a Pakistani identified as Abdul Rehman, were arrested after police busted a JeM module, he said.

The Jammu Police has filed a charge-sheet at an additional sessions court here against six hardcore OGWs of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) including a Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman in an alleged "money and technology transfer" case, the official said. A case against the accused was registered at a police station in R S Pura after their arrests, he said.

The accused were motivating youth to join militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and provided logistic support to them, the official said. "Further investigation in the case is under progress and a supplementary challan would be produced in due course of time," he said.