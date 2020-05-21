Jammu and Kashmir Police in Covid-19 Cordon, 21 More Test Positive

Of the 59 new cases of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 policemen on Thursday tested positive. These cops, posted in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, were part of a special pool of 60 personnel created as a reserve exclusively for COVID-19 duties, the police said in a statement.

All the police personnel are now in isolation and were never on public interface duties, it added.

Three days earlier, 55 police personnel tested positive from District Police Lines Anantnag and most of them belonged to the J&K Armed Police.

More than 100 police personnel have tested positive in Kashmir division so far, with 99 of them two districts of Anantnag and Kulgam.

Among the 59 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, 51 are from Kashmir and the rest from Jammu division. In addition to the 21 cops in Kulgam, 12 new cases were reported from Anantnag, including two pregnant women. Seven tested positive in Kupwara and five in Srinagar, including a doctor of SMHS hospital.







Two Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday -- one at the Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar and the second in SMHS Hospital, taking the total toll in the UT to 20.

The tally of coronavirus patients has reached 1,449 with 745 active positive cases and 684 recoveries.