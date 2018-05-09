GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment 2012: SDRF Bns Constable Posts, Pay Fee from May 14 - May 28

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released a notification for candidates who had applied for State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) battalions Constable Posts Recruitment 2012.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 9, 2018, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment 2012: SDRF Bns Constable Posts, Pay Fee from May 14 - May 28
Transparent Recruitment Process
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has released a notification for candidates who had applied for State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) battalions, SDRF Bns Constable Posts Recruitment 2012, as per which, the applications of the candidates have been digitized and they can now pay the application fee from 14th May to 28th May 2018, this month.

After which, Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) will be followed to complete the recruitment drive. Candidates need to follow the url for the same which will be activated on Monday, 14th May, next week to pay the application fee.

Application Fee:

The applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs.200 through online or offline mode.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from any recognized education board.

Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected through Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP) which includes Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Interested applicants are advised to visit the official website and download the notification to ascertain their eligibility and understand the job requirement:
Direct Link - http://jkpolice.gov.in/notifications/Recruitment_SDRF_Kashmir_Province.pdf

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application form - 14th May 2018

Last date of submission of online application form - 28th May 2018

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You