Jammu and Kashmir Records Highest Single-day Coronavirus Fatalities, Death Toll at 116

Eleven patients succumbed in the span of 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir as the union territory on Thursday recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 deaths so far.

Of these 11 deaths, seven patients died in Kashmir's premier SKIMS Institute in Srinagar, three in SMHS hospital, and one at the Chest Diseases Hospital. Five of the deceased belonged to South Kashmir, two each from Srinagar and Budgam, and one each from Baramullah and Kupwara.

SKIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq A Jan said most of the patients had co-morbidities and were very sick.

The total number of people killed by the dreaded virus rose to 116 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is now 2,760 out of which 432 are in Jammu division and 2,328 are in Kashmir division.

SMHS has been in controversy for referring even trauma patients to Chest Diseases Hospital whenever they turn positive for Covid-19.

On June 30, Abrar Ahmad from south Kashmir was admitted to the hospital after he got injured in an accident. As per his relatives, he was responding well to treatment but SMHS administration shifted him to Chest diseases hospital, the nodal covid hospital. They say there was no one from neurology to treat the patient and he died after some time.

A few days before this, a youth from Kupwara who was hit in head in a quarrel was shifted by SMHS and he also died in Chest Diseases Hospital.

Out of 102 patients who died in Kashmir valley, 94 died in just four hospitals of Srinagar -- 36 in SMHS, 24 in CD hospital, 30 in SKIMS Soura Srinagar.