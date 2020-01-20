Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Jammu and Kashmir Woos Businesses with First of its Kind Investors' Meet

The pre-investors meet is the curtain raiser to the upcoming Global Investors' Summit 2020 which will exhibit different investment opportunities available in the newly formed Union Territory.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Woos Businesses with First of its Kind Investors' Meet
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday organised a first of its kind pre-summit investors' meet here, inviting investments from across the world by highlighting the untapped potential of the newly-formed union territory.

The event, which was a curtain-raiser to the three-day Global Investors' Summit to be held in Srinagar and Jammu this year, showcased policy and regulatory environment, investment opportunities in 14 focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the region.

On the occasion, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu said that the Global Investors' Meet -- with the theme of 'explore, invest and grow' -- is a platform that will bring together senior entrepreneurs, leaders from corporate sector across the country, senior policymakers, development agencies, investors from across the world and local businessmen.

"We intend to take a leap forward in making Jammu and Kashmir an economic paradise for investors and I would like to invite you all to take the lead in setting up your enterprises in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Today's Pre-Summit Investors' Interaction has been organised to deliberate with you all on desired initiatives for creating an investor-friendly ecosystem and make you interested in Jammu and Kashmir," Murmu said.

Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh congratulated the lieutenant governor for taking such an initiative "at the right time and right place".

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said, "Jammu & Kashmir is little known about the places except what we have seen in the films, it is quite different what we know. J&K is not a backward place but it has the brightest and skilled people. I have read in a book that people in J&K don't die from the disease but from the old age."

More than 350 delegates from various sectors and leading organisations participated in the event which held over 45 B2G meetings took place.

The aim of the upcoming Global Investors' Summit 2020 is to exhibit the different investment opportunities available in the newly formed UT in different sectors including Tourism, Film Tourism, Horticulture and Post Harvest Management, Agro and Food Processing, Mulberry production for silk, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, IT/ ITes, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate, Handloom and Handicraft and Education, said Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the lieutenant governor.

The event was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), a nodal agency for J-K Government along with Media Partner PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the National Partner and Ernst & Young as the knowledge partner.

