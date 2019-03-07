English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jammu Blast: Grenade Explosion Rocks Busy Bus Stand; 19 Injured, 2 in Critical Condition
The grenade reportedly went off under a bus, resulting in the shrapnel being contained to a smaller area. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.
Jammu: Two people were in critical condition among 28 injured after a grenade blast rocked the busy SRTC bus stand in Jammu on Thursday.
The grenade reportedly went off under a bus, resulting in the shrapnel being contained to a smaller area. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.
"The explosion has caused injuries to approximately 18 people, all have been shifted to hospital," IGP Jammu MK Sinha was quoted as saying by ANI.
The police have cordoned off the area and further investigation is underway.
The state has been on the edge since 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide bomb attack carried out by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14. Day after the terror attack, Jammu had witnessed bloody protests with agitators burning vehicles and vandalising shops.
Raising slogans against Pakistan and terrorists, protesters burnt tyres on roads. Demonstrators put up barricades demanding that the attacks be avenged. There was a complete shutdown in Jammu city, with no traffic on roads and all shops and markets closed. A curfew was imposed was nearly four days.
Two months ago, a similar blast had occurred at the main bus stand here. The grenade fell short of the target and exploded in the air, without causing any damage or casualty, an official had said.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
