Jammu Divisional Commissioner Reviews Covid Mitigation Measures Amid Omicron Scare

Jammu, Nov 30: The divisional commissioner of Jammu reviewed Covid testing and mitigation measures on Tuesday night amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, an official spokesperson said. Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer directed the concerned officers to access data from the Air Suvidha portal for early detection of passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries, he said.

The state surveillance officer (SSO) was asked to share the lists with chief medical officers (CMOs) and field surveillance units on a real-time basis. “The CMOs were asked to paste stickers of ‘home quarantine’ on the gate of (accommodation of) foreign travellers during the observation period of eight days," the spokesperson said.

The administrations of Kathua, Jammu and Reasi districts, which are the entry points to the Jammu division, were also asked to set up paid quarantine centres, he said. The health department was directed to designate separate wards for Covid-positive patients with foreign travel history, according to the spokesperson.

It was informed that the DRDO Hospital, Jammu will be the designated containment facility for Covid patients with foreign travel history, the spokesperson said. Langer also asked the concerned officials to ensure strict compliance of the Centre’s revised guidelines for international passengers issued on November 28, he said.

