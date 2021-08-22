Jammu Double-murder Case Solved; Four of Family Held: Police

A couple and their two daughters were arrested as police claimed on Sunday to have solved the murder case of a woman and her son, who were killed in an attack at their house here three days ago. Amandeep Singh, his father Rajinder Singh and mother Shakuntla Kaur were critically injured when they were attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at their Sanjay Nagar residence on August 19. Amandeep and his mother subsequently succumbed to the injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said the probe revealed that the attack was the result of a family dispute and was carried out by Popinder Singh, Amandeep’s father-in-law. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to solve the case and bring the culprits to book, the officer said, adding that the team immediately arrested the prime accused, Popinder Singh.

Police managed to establish the role of three more persons in the incident, the SSP said. “Police have now arrested Jaswant Kaur, the wife of Popinder Singh, and Gurmeet Kaur, the wife of the victim, Amandeep. Another minor daughter of Popinder has also been apprehended," he added.

The knife used in the commission of the crime has been seized and a computer hard drive containing CCTV footage, which was taken away by the prime accused in the case, has also been recovered, Kohli said. He said the incident was a result of a feud between the two families.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here