Jammu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Jammu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Jugal Kishore IND -- -- Er. Ghulam Mustafa Chowdhary IND -- -- Shazad Shabnam IND -- -- Syed Zeshan Haider INC -- -- Raman Bhalla Leading AIFB -- -- Javaid Ahmed DSSP -- -- Lal Singh NVCP -- -- Gursagar Singh IPP -- -- Syed Aqib Hussain HND -- -- Sushil Kumar IND -- -- Sakander Ahmad Nourani IND -- -- Satish Poonchi IND -- -- Anil Singh IND -- -- Balwan Singh IND -- -- Ajay Kumar SHS -- -- Manish Sahni JKPPA -- -- Mohd Younis IND -- -- Bahadur IND -- -- Perseen Singh JKNPP -- -- Prof. Bhim Singh IND -- -- Subash Chander IND -- -- Rajiv Chuni IND -- -- Tarseem Lal Khullar BSP -- -- Badri Nath

6. Jammu is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.7%. The estimated literacy level of Jammu is 77.5%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jugal Kishore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,57,280 votes which was 20.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Madan Lal Sharma of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,21,373 votes which was 14.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.12% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jammu was: Jugal Kishore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,77,308 men, 8,70,834 women and 13 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jammu is: 32.7186 74.8581Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जम्मू, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); জম্মু, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); जम्मू, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); જમ્મુ, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); ஜம்மு, ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); జమ్మూ, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಜಮ್ಮು, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ജമ്മു, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).