English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Jammu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jammu MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jammu MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Jammu is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.7%. The estimated literacy level of Jammu is 77.5%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jugal Kishore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,57,280 votes which was 20.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Madan Lal Sharma of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,21,373 votes which was 14.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jammu was: Jugal Kishore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,77,308 men, 8,70,834 women and 13 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jammu Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jammu is: 32.7186 74.8581
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जम्मू, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); জম্মু, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); जम्मू, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); જમ્મુ, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); ஜம்மு, ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); జమ్మూ, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಜಮ್ಮು, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ജമ്മു, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
INC
Raman Bhalla
INC
Raman Bhalla
LEADING
In 2009, Madan Lal Sharma of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,21,373 votes which was 14.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.
Jammu Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Jugal Kishore
IND
--
--
Er. Ghulam Mustafa Chowdhary
IND
--
--
Shazad Shabnam
IND
--
--
Syed Zeshan Haider
INC
--
--
Raman Bhalla
AIFB
--
--
Javaid Ahmed
DSSP
--
--
Lal Singh
NVCP
--
--
Gursagar Singh
IPP
--
--
Syed Aqib Hussain
HND
--
--
Sushil Kumar
IND
--
--
Sakander Ahmad Nourani
IND
--
--
Satish Poonchi
IND
--
--
Anil Singh
IND
--
--
Balwan Singh
IND
--
--
Ajay Kumar
SHS
--
--
Manish Sahni
JKPPA
--
--
Mohd Younis
IND
--
--
Bahadur
IND
--
--
Perseen Singh
JKNPP
--
--
Prof. Bhim Singh
IND
--
--
Subash Chander
IND
--
--
Rajiv Chuni
IND
--
--
Tarseem Lal Khullar
BSP
--
--
Badri Nath
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jammu was: Jugal Kishore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,77,308 men, 8,70,834 women and 13 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jammu Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jammu is: 32.7186 74.8581
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जम्मू, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); জম্মু, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); जम्मू, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); જમ્મુ, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); ஜம்மு, ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); జమ్మూ, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಜಮ್ಮು, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ജമ്മു, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results