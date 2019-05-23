Take the pledge to vote

Jammu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jammu MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
6. Jammu is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Jammu & Kashmir in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.7%. The estimated literacy level of Jammu is 77.5%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jugal Kishore of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,57,280 votes which was 20.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Madan Lal Sharma of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,21,373 votes which was 14.37% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 21 contestants in 2009.

Jammu Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Jugal Kishore
IND
--
--
Er. Ghulam Mustafa Chowdhary
IND
--
--
Shazad Shabnam
IND
--
--
Syed Zeshan Haider
INC
--
--
Raman Bhalla
AIFB
--
--
Javaid Ahmed
DSSP
--
--
Lal Singh
NVCP
--
--
Gursagar Singh
IPP
--
--
Syed Aqib Hussain
HND
--
--
Sushil Kumar
IND
--
--
Sakander Ahmad Nourani
IND
--
--
Satish Poonchi
IND
--
--
Anil Singh
IND
--
--
Balwan Singh
IND
--
--
Ajay Kumar
SHS
--
--
Manish Sahni
JKPPA
--
--
Mohd Younis
IND
--
--
Bahadur
IND
--
--
Perseen Singh
JKNPP
--
--
Prof. Bhim Singh
IND
--
--
Subash Chander
IND
--
--
Rajiv Chuni
IND
--
--
Tarseem Lal Khullar
BSP
--
--
Badri Nath

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.12% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jammu was: Jugal Kishore (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,77,308 men, 8,70,834 women and 13 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jammu Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Jammu is: 32.7186 74.8581

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जम्मू, जम्मू कश्मीर (Hindi); জম্মু, জম্মু-কাশ্মীর (Bengali); जम्मू, जम्मू काश्मीर (Marathi); જમ્મુ, જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીર (Gujarati); ஜம்மு, ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் (Tamil); జమ్మూ, జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ (Telugu); ಜಮ್ಮು, ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರ (Kannada); ജമ്മു, ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ (Malayalam).
