1-min read

Jammu & Kashmir ACB Launches Probe into Illegal Sale, Construction of EWS Flats

The inquiry was ordered on a complaint that the builder for 'SAFA Valley flats' had encroached upon the state land including that of the Jammu Development Authority to build some EWS accommodations, said an ACB official.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir ACB Launches Probe into Illegal Sale, Construction of EWS Flats
Representative image.
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a probe into the allegations of illegal sale and constructions of flats for Economically Weaker Sections at Sunjwan near here, an official said Friday.

The inquiry was ordered on a complaint that the builder for 'SAFA Valley flats' had encroached upon the state land including that of the Jammu Development Authority to build some EWS accommodations, said an ACB spokesperson.

The builder allegedly encroached upon the government land to build flats in collusion with some government officials, he added. The builder is also alleged to have sold some EWS flats to people not entitled to buy them, he added.

