Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls Likely to Be Held Later This Year, Says Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday said the dates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be announced after the Amarnath Yatra ends.

The 46-day-long Amarnath yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

“Under Article 324 of the Constitution and other extant laws/rules etc., we have unanimously decided that holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year,” said a statement issued on Tuesday evening. “The Commission will keep on regularly and on real-time basis monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.”

When the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10, the poll body had said the situation in J&K was not conducive for conducting the Assembly polls. However, the dates for Lok Sabha elections were announced for J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the PDP-BJP alliance broke apart. The state was under the Governor's rule till December 2018, after which it came under the President's rule. The Assembly was dissolved in November 2018 by Governor Stay Pal Malik after PDP, NC and Congress approached him staking claim in government formation.