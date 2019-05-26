Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Jammu & Kashmir: Boy Allegedly Beaten by Army Critical

The protesters alleged that during demonstrations that erupted in the aftermath of militant commander Zakir Musa's killing, the Army detained some youths belonging to Dharmuna village at an Army camp.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jammu & Kashmir: Boy Allegedly Beaten by Army Critical
Srinagar: Police and CRPF patrol a street during a clash with protesters in Srinagar, Friday, May 24, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: A large number of people took to the streets on Sunday against the alleged detention and thrashing of two boys by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.

The protesters alleged that during demonstrations that erupted in the aftermath of militant commander Zakir Musa's killing, the Army detained some youths belonging to Dharmuna village at an Army camp.

Family members of one of the two boys handed over to them on Friday alleged that both had been ruthlessly beaten by the soldiers.

One of the injured boys, Fazil Fayaz Malik, 14, of Soibug village was referred to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and was operated for a head injury.

"He has been put on life support facility. His condition is critical," a doctor said.

Locals have also alleged that when they approached the Army camp earlier seeking the release of the detained boys, they were told that they had been handed over to the police.

A police official said that they were now holding only three boys.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS that the Army was ascertaining details of the allegation and would soon come up with the facts.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram