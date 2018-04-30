J&K Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Kavinder Gupta Sworn-In as Mehbooba Mufti's New Deputy, Replaces Nirmal Singh

Apr 30, 2018 12:18 pm (IST)

The saffron party had on April 17 asked all its nine ministers in the PDP-BJP government in the state to submit their resignations to enable bringing in new faces in the two-year-old Mehbooba Mufti government. The party, however, had not forwarded the resignations to the Governor. Two BJP ministers — Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga — who took part in a rally in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, had to resign from the government earlier this month. The state can have a maximum of 25 ministers, including the chief minister, out of which 14 portfolios are with the PDP and the remaining with the BJP.