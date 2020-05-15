INDIA

1-MIN READ

Jammu & Kashmir Covid-19 Tally Crosses 1,000-mark after 30 More Test Positive, Death Toll Stands at 11

The officials said while there were 489 active cases in the Union territory - 438 in Kashmir and 51 in Jammu, 513 patients have recovered.

  May 15, 2020
The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 1,000-mark as 30 new cases were detected on Friday, officials said here.

Of the fresh cases, 21 are from the Kashmir valley and nine from Jammu region, they added.

"Thirty new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the Union territory on Friday," an official said, adding that the number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,013.

"Of these, 903 are in Kashmir, while 110 are in Jammu region," he said.

The UT has witnessed 11 COVID-19-related deaths.

