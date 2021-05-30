J&K Eases Covid Curbs, Lifts Daytime Curfew on Weekdays; Check What's Open, What's Not

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday eased lockdwon restrictions in the Union Territory as it lifted weekday curfew in all 20 districts. However, the weekend curfew, from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, will remain in place across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Night curfew between 8 pm to 7 am will continue.

Essential services and movement due to emergency, work or to attend marriages will be permitted on producing the valid ID or invitation cards. All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centers will remain closed till June 15, 2021. However, the order stated that staff of all educational institutions needed for official duties will be exempted from restrictions. All cinema halls, clubs, gyms, spas, massage centers and paid parks will remain closed.

Five districts were placed in the ‘red category’ as the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee (SEC) on Saturday came out with a fresh classification of the districts effective from May 31 for Covid containment in the union territory. Pulwama and Anantnag in south Kashmir, and Baramulla and Kupwara in north and Budgam in central Kashmir have been put in the ‘red zone’ along with the areas on either side of the Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to the valley, an order issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said.

Lakhanpur containment zone on the Jammu-Pathankot highway with a buffer of 500 meter radius has also been categorised in the red zone. Lakhanpur in Kathua district of Jammu province serves as the gateway to the union territory bordering Punjab.

The summer capital Srinagar, which had remained in the red zone throughout this month amid a spike in COVID-19, has been placed in the ‘orange category’ along with Shopian, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Bandipora in the valley, besides all the 10 districts of Jammu province. No area has been placed in the ‘green category’.

What’s Open:

Outdoor Bazaars and shopping areas to open on alternate day basis. Indoor malls to open at 25 percent. Barber shops, Salons , parlours, Liquor shops to open for three days. Restaurants can open on all days only for home delivery. No take away allowed. Outdoor sports stadia can open.

What’s Closed:

Schools, Colleges, Coaching Centres and Universities to remain closed till June 15, 2021. Gyms, Spas, Swimming pools, Cinemas, Massage centres, Bars to remain closed. Indoor stadia and Swimming pools to remain closed.

Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under Covid curfew for the past one month, on Saturday recorded 2,253 fresh cases, which took the tally to 2,86,684, while 46 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll 3,841 in the union territory, officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here