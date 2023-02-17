CHANGE LANGUAGE
J&K: Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Katra
1-MIN READ

J&K: Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Katra

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 08:43 IST

Katra, India

The depth of the earthquake, the hit Katra at 5:10 am in the morning, was recorded at 10 km

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra on Friday morning, and tremors were felt according to National Centre for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

The depth of the earthquake, the hit Katra at 5:10 am in the morning, was recorded at 10 km. Further details are awaited.

first published:February 17, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated:February 17, 2023, 08:43 IST
