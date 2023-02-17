J&K: Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Jolts Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra on Friday morning, and tremors were felt according to National Centre for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, today at 5:01 am IST: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/Gmv0giTHpx— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

The depth of the earthquake, the hit Katra at 5:10 am in the morning, was recorded at 10 km. Further details are awaited.

