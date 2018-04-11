English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jammu & Kashmir Excluded From India in Map Distributed at Health Ministry Event
The map was distributed at a panel discussion jointly organised by the Health Ministry and Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), which is a multi-constituency partnership "supported by a small secretariat hosted at the WHO".
The world map titled "Risk of humanitarian crises and disasters" had a boundary line between Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.
New Delhi: In a faux pas, Jammu and Kashmir was excluded from the Indian map at an event organised by the Health Ministry on Wednesday. The map showed Jammu and Kashmir as distinct from other parts of India and Aksai Chin as part of China.
The erroneous map was circulated by an organisation supported by the World Health Organization (WHO). Aksai Chin is a disputed border area between China and India. It is administered by China as part of Hotan County but is also claimed by India as a part of the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda inaugurated the panel discussion and two Ministers of State (MoS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet -- Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Anupriya Patel -- were also present.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
