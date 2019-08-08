Jammu & Kashmir Governor Directs Officials to Facilitate Students Return to Their Homes for Eid
Governor has also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for J&K students who are studying in other states and are unable to come to their homes on the occasion.
File photo of Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Srinagar/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Thursday issued directions to officials to facilitate return of outside students to their states who wish to go to their homes for Eid.
Governor has also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for J&K students who are studying in other states and are unable to come to their homes on the occasion, Raj Bhawan spokesman said.
He passed the directions for setting up telephone lines in Deputy Commissioners' offices for such students to talk to their families back home.
These directions were issued by the Governor at a high level meeting of officials to review security, and provision of basic services and essential commodities to people in the union territory.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Co-star Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix
- After 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested' Trends on Twitter, Actress Finally Clarifies Why