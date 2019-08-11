LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates: Ahead of Eid, Police Assure of Peace, Say 'No Untoward Incident Reported'

News18.com | August 11, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said the situation in the state was peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported in last one week. "There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud," Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Saturday evening.

He was asked about the situation in the state after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons in New Delhi that situation in J-K has deteriorated. Minutes after Gandhi made the statement, the Srinagar Police also tweeted that the situation was peaceful. "Situation in valley has remained normal today. No untoward incident has been reported. At selective locations restriction was lifted temporarily," it said.
Aug 11, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the curfew was relaxed in a phased manner in different parts of the town uptill 7 pm. "The curfew was first relaxed area-wise from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm and was extended till 2 pm and 7 pm," Rana told news agency PTI.

Aug 11, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

The officials said restrictions continued in Poonch, Rajouri and Ramban districts. Administrations of 10 districts in Jammu region had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC on August 5.

Aug 11, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

J&K Police Statement on Violence in Kashmir | Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "“There have been no untoward incident except for one, which was a very small incident, in context of Kashmir. The incident happened when some relaxation was given for the Friday namaz and after the namaz as the people were dispersing peacefully, some miscreants tried to take advantage and pelt stones at the security deployment there, which was handled by using minimum force. There have been no deaths and no serious injuries. One person was injured by the pellets in the leg for which the doctors said that it was not serious.”

Aug 11, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

NSA Ajit Doval Visits Anantnag | Continuing his outreach to people of Kashmir, National Security Advisor (NSA) visited Anantnag in South Kashmir and interacted with cattle traders and people ahead of Eid.

Aug 11, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

'Few Stray Protests in Kashmir' | The Union Home Ministry said on Saturday that there have been a few stray protests in Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It claimed that none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.

Aug 11, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

Government Officials Return to Work | As per the officials, schools and colleges reopened in the five districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Reasi and government offices witnessed an increase in attendance, the officials said.

Aug 11, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

Business Resumes in Kargil | Markets and other business establishments resumed in the Kargil region as people stepped out to shop for Eid-u-Azha. Banks, colleges and schools also started functioning, they said.

Aug 11, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

Prohibitory Orders Lifted in Parts of Jammu | According to officials, life is gradually returning to normal in Jammu region, where prohibitory orders have been lifted in five districts and curfew has been relaxed in two others. The officials further said the situation remained peaceful in Kashmir Valley with increased traffic movement after some restrictions were eased.

Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The government also issued a statement, saying the DGP and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam have requested people not to believe fabricated and motivated news regarding incidents of firing in the Valley.

It said no firing incident has taken place in Kashmir in the past six days, adding the situation is calm and people are cooperative and restrictions are being relaxed to ease the situation.

On Saturday, Srinagar and other towns witnessed good traffic for Eid shopping, it said. Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry said that there have been a few stray protests in the Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.

"There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people," a ministry spokesperson said. The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as "fabricated and incorrect".
