Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates: Ahead of Eid, Police Assure of Peace, Say 'No Untoward Incident Reported'

Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the curfew was relaxed in a phased manner in different parts of the town uptill 7 pm. "The curfew was first relaxed area-wise from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm and was extended till 2 pm and 7 pm," Rana told news agency PTI.
Event Highlights
He was asked about the situation in the state after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told mediapersons in New Delhi that situation in J-K has deteriorated. Minutes after Gandhi made the statement, the Srinagar Police also tweeted that the situation was peaceful. "Situation in valley has remained normal today. No untoward incident has been reported. At selective locations restriction was lifted temporarily," it said.
J&K Police Statement on Violence in Kashmir | Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "“There have been no untoward incident except for one, which was a very small incident, in context of Kashmir. The incident happened when some relaxation was given for the Friday namaz and after the namaz as the people were dispersing peacefully, some miscreants tried to take advantage and pelt stones at the security deployment there, which was handled by using minimum force. There have been no deaths and no serious injuries. One person was injured by the pellets in the leg for which the doctors said that it was not serious.”
Prohibitory Orders Lifted in Parts of Jammu | According to officials, life is gradually returning to normal in Jammu region, where prohibitory orders have been lifted in five districts and curfew has been relaxed in two others. The officials further said the situation remained peaceful in Kashmir Valley with increased traffic movement after some restrictions were eased.
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)
The government also issued a statement, saying the DGP and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam have requested people not to believe fabricated and motivated news regarding incidents of firing in the Valley.
It said no firing incident has taken place in Kashmir in the past six days, adding the situation is calm and people are cooperative and restrictions are being relaxed to ease the situation.
On Saturday, Srinagar and other towns witnessed good traffic for Eid shopping, it said. Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry said that there have been a few stray protests in the Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.
"There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people," a ministry spokesperson said. The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as "fabricated and incorrect".
-
08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 54/113.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
06 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 146/620.0 overs 150/319.1 oversIndia beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 167/520.0 overs 98/415.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 95/920.0 overs 98/617.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
01 - 05 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 284/1080.4 overs 374/10135.5 oversAustralia beat England by 251 runs