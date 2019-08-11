Jammu & Kashmir LIVE Updates: Confident Terrorism Will End after Removal of Art 370, Says Amit Shah

Event Highlights
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said the situation in the state was peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported in last one week. "There has been no untoward incident barring minor stone-pelting which was dealt with on the spot and was nipped in the bud," Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Saturday evening.
"As a legislator, I firmly believe Article 370 should've been removed long ago. As a Home Minister, there was no confusion in my mind about the consequences of removing Article 370. I'm confident terrorism in Kashmir will finish and it'll move ahead on the path of development now," says Shah.
Amit Shah: As a legislator, I firmly believe Art 370 should've been removed long ago. As a Home Minister, there was no confusion in my mind about the consequences of removing Art 370. I'm confident terrorism in Kashmir will finish & it'll move ahead on the path of development now pic.twitter.com/l9bRR1AGqi— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019
Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the curfew was relaxed in a phased manner in different parts of the town uptill 7 pm. "The curfew was first relaxed area-wise from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm and was extended till 2 pm and 7 pm," Rana told news agency PTI.
J&K Police Statement on Violence in Kashmir | Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said, "“There have been no untoward incident except for one, which was a very small incident, in context of Kashmir. The incident happened when some relaxation was given for the Friday namaz and after the namaz as the people were dispersing peacefully, some miscreants tried to take advantage and pelt stones at the security deployment there, which was handled by using minimum force. There have been no deaths and no serious injuries. One person was injured by the pellets in the leg for which the doctors said that it was not serious.”
Prohibitory Orders Lifted in Parts of Jammu | According to officials, life is gradually returning to normal in Jammu region, where prohibitory orders have been lifted in five districts and curfew has been relaxed in two others. The officials further said the situation remained peaceful in Kashmir Valley with increased traffic movement after some restrictions were eased.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Reuters)
The government issued a statement, saying the DGP and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam have requested people not to believe fabricated and motivated news regarding incidents of firing in the Valley.
It said no firing incident has taken place in Kashmir in the past six days, adding the situation is calm and people are cooperative and restrictions are being relaxed to ease the situation.
On Saturday, Srinagar and other towns witnessed good traffic for Eid shopping, it said. Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry said that there have been a few stray protests in the Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people.
"There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people," a ministry spokesperson said. The spokesperson also dismissed a media report about a protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as "fabricated and incorrect".
-
08 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 54/113.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
06 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 146/620.0 overs 150/319.1 oversIndia beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies IND vs WI 167/520.0 overs 98/415.3 oversIndia beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
-
03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies WI vs IND 95/920.0 overs 98/617.2 oversIndia beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
01 - 05 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 284/1080.4 overs 374/10135.5 oversAustralia beat England by 251 runs