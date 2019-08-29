Kashmir LIVE: Yechury to Visit Valley Day After SC Nod; Mobile Phone Services Restored in 5 Jammu Districts

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, mobile phone services, which were snapped across the state since August 5, resumed in five districts of Jammu region — Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch. On the other hand, Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit the newly-bifurcated Union territory of Ladakh. The UT was carved out of J&K by Centre recently. He'll be attending the inauguration of the 26th Ladakhi Kisan Jawan Vigyan Fair.
In his brief statement, the governor said he wanted to assure the people of the state that their "identity, culture, religion, society, language, heritage, everything will be protected....We will not let any pressure come on them from outside, and we will preserve and protect them (people of the state). This is a solemn assurance also from our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and we will restore normalcy in this region. We will deepen democracy and make it vibrant and truly representative," he said.
"The medium of Internet is little bit useful for us but more useful for terrorists, Pakistanis. It is also used to mobilise and for indoctrination," Malik said. "We will probably be opening Internet a little late which people will have to bear because that is the most dangerous instrument. Entire lie is spread using that medium," Malik said.
Malik Indicates Internet Services to Remain Suspended | Malik, who will be the last governor of the state before it is split into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- on October 31, also indicated that internet services will continue to remain suspended for some more time as it was "more used by terrorists and Pakistanis" than the people of the state.
Malik's First Press Conference Since Abrogation of Article 370 | In his first press conference after the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divide the state into two Union Territories on August 5, the governor announced that over 50,000 vacant government posts will be filled up in the next three months, making it the biggest such drive in the state.
Restrictions Meant to Prevent Loss of Life: Governor | Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik assured the people of the state on Wednesday that there identity and culture would be preserved and justified the imposition of severe restrictions after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370, saying it was done to prevent any loss of life.
Clampdown in Valley | Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict restrictions since the government announced its decision on Article 370 on August 5. To avoid any backlash, phone and internet connectivity were snapped, more than close to a million troops stationed and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were issued. Hundreds of political leaders have been arrested, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.
Jamia Student to Report Back After Travelling to J-K | Jamia student Mohd Aleem Syed was allowed to visit his home in Anantnag as he had not seen his parents since the clampdown. The court asked him to report back after travelling to Anantnag and asked the government to provide him adequate police protection.
Conditional Permit to Yechury | Yechury was allowed to go and meet a party colleague, Yousuf Tarigami, on the condition of him not making it political and only going to the state to meet Tarigami. The CPM general secretary has twice tried to visit Srinagar, but was turned back from the airport on both occasions. “Just remember that you are going to meet a friend and will do nothing else,” the CJI told the Left leader and told him that if he does anything else, it will be construed as violation of the court order.
SC Allows Visits to J-K After Hearing Petitions | The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and a Jamia Millia Islamia student to visit Jammu and Kashmir. Hearing a bunch of petitions on the severe restrictions in Kashmir valley since the repeal of special status over three weeks ago, the CJI told the J&K administration: “If a citizen wants to go to a part of the country, he must get access.”
The governor had made this assurance during his August 15 speech as well. Without giving any details, Malik also said the Centre was likely to make "big" announcement soon. Justifying the restrictions imposed in the state after abrogation of Article 370, the governor said the measures have been taken to prevent any loss of lives. "It was necessary for the government to impose restrictions primarily to ensure that militants and terrorists are handicapped in their movements and don't succeed to create fear and terror," he said and thanked people for being patient and cooperative.
"The results of these restrictions are there for you to see. Not a single person has died so far in police action in the state. In the 2008 agitation, over 50 people died. In the 2010 agitation, over 100 people had died and in 2016 agitation, over 80 people had died.
"Every life is precious. Is this not a singular achievement? It's a result of the government's efforts to maintain peace and all have worked day and night to ensure that normalcy is gradually restored without causing harm to individuals," he said, adding the administration is conscious of difficulties faced by the people.
"Now a lot of relaxations have been gradually made, step by step, and more will happen. As of now, 81 out of 111 police stations in Kashmir have day-time relaxations (on the movement of people). A few more areas will open up in a few days. Only few hard core trouble spots will remain closed longer," he said.
The governor admitted use of pellet guns by security personnel during protests in the Kashmir Valley but said the forces took utmost precaution to prevent injuries. He also claimed that schools were being gradually reopened, but there was no reply to reporters' queries about thin attendance.
He also announced that his administration has identified 50,000 vacancies in the government. "They are at multiple levels. We will fill these 50,000 vacancies in the next few months. This will generate employment for our youth. "I urge our youth to come forward actively in this recruitment.
