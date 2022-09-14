At Least 9 Dead, 26 Injured as Mini Bus Falls into Gorge in J&K's Poonch District

At least nine people have died while 26 others have been injured after a mini bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday.

Nine deaths have been confirmed so far.

The accident took place in Sawjian-a village of Poonch district.

Visuals from the accident spot that have surfaced on social media show locals gathered in large numbers around the bus involved in the incident lying damaged after falling into the gorge.

Mini bus accident in Sawjian area of Poonch Injuries reported More Details Awaited pic.twitter.com/NpoZ6eS7Wj — Qadri (@NiyazQadri9) September 14, 2022

Locals and administration are carrying out a rescue operation to pull out the survivors.

Bus accident at Sawjian Mandi Poonch

More details awaited.Locals and administration are on job. pic.twitter.com/osmlwj61hT — Altaf Nyk (@AltafNyk4) September 14, 2022

More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here