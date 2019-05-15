Jammu & Kashmir Police Books 'Social Media Reporters' For Revealing Identity of Ganderbal Rape Victim

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday booked certain "social media reporters" for revealing the identity of a minor girl who was allegedly raped in Ganderbal area earlier this week.The victim, a teenager, was raped by 20-year-old Muhammad Aasif Wani in Harran village of Ganderbal area on Sunday.A police spokesperson said it was noticed that certain "social media reporters" had violated legal provisions about non-disclosure of a rape victim's name."In this regard, the Principal Juvenile Justice Board, (CJM) Ganderbal, has taken cognisance of the matter and passed directions to police for taking legal action against such social media reporters," the spokesperson said."Accordingly, Ganderbal police registered a case FIR No. 102/2019 under section 23 the POCSO Act, 228-A of the RPC against social media reporters who have publicised the identity of the rape victim," he said.Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act prohibits publishing any matter which may disclose the identity of a minor rape victim.