Won't let Kashmiri Youth's Talent Get Wasted: J&K L-G at Conference on Countering Pak Propaganda

In a first in Kashmir’s history, a national level conference was held in Srinagar where Kashmir youth, women and civil society members participated to discuss the methods and ways to counter the Pakistan propaganda and radicalisation of Kashmir youth by the neighbour country and its covert agencies.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the conference that was held on March 23, which happens to be celebrated as Pakistan day across Pakistan, a press release said.

The organisers said that the national level conference “in the heart of Srinagar is a great success and was held for the first time in Kashmir".

The conference saw discussion on Kashmir pandit exodus, with several dignitaries, civil society members and youth participating in it, the press release said.

Role of religious leaders in de-radicalisation, role and responsibility of civil society to counter radicalisation and the role of media to build a right narrative was also discussed in the conference.

The speakers at the conference — Shiekh Muzaffar, Mirwaiz Latief, Qari Mohammad Ashraf, Mufti Nisar, Khalida/ Muntaha and Haji Mohammad Jameel — said that although there is a downfall in the terror activities across the Valley, indoctrination and radicalisation of Kashmir youth by Pakistan is “worrisome and methods to counter these tactics used by Pakistan is need of the hour’.

The speakers said Kashmir is a place of peace and brotherhood, adding that the Valley, especially, is known for it’s communal ties and brotherhood. The also were of the view that efforts should be made in addressing the “feelings of any perceived injustice".

The speakers also emphasised on the need for contemporary educational infrastructure with dedicated security cover for them. They also said that religious preachers should not be allowed to spread jihadist ideology.

Expeditious creation of job opportunities by giving a boost to tourism and developing infrastructure was also discussed at the event.

Speaking at the event, a woman from Budgam who is also a DDC members, appealed to women to come forward for making a change, giving her own example and saying that when she can come forward and reach this level, why can’t others.

In his keynote address, L-G Manoj Sinha said that the efforts by the boys and girls of Kashmir will pay off and the government will provide all possible assistance to them. He also said that we collective effort should be made on overall development of Kashmir.

“This is the best time to fight back Pakistani propaganda and the vicious plan of radicalization of Kashmir youth. The youth of Kashmir are the best across India and we won’t let their talent get wasted, " he said.

“Kashmir is witnessing overall development in the electricity sector, education sector as well as in other sectors. 2026 will be the year of Jammu and Kashmir," L-G added.

Talking to the media, Chief Patron J&KNPF Sanjay Kumar said that the government is working hard for the overall development of Kashmir. “It’s now the responsibility of people especially youth to come forward and make the change visible on ground and to touch the heights," he said.

He said that his party is continuously working for a good cause and will carry forward this mission across J&K, adding that people should realise that contribution towards society “in real sense" is important and priority for the development of Kashmir.

