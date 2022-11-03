J&K: Terrorists Open Fire in Anantnag; Two Non-Locals from Nepal, Bihar Critically Injured

At least two non-local residents were left seriously injured after terrorists opened fire in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday. Reports suggested that the residents were attacked from a close range, following which they were evacuated to government medical college, with the help of locals. Both the victims are said to be in a critical condition. The injured persons have been identified as Tej BahadurT Thapa of Nepal and Bahko Ram of Bihar. Both worked in a private school in Wanhama.

Due to grave injuries, the Nepal resident was shifted to Srinagar’s SKIMS Hospital where he is undergoing further treatment. Meanwhile, the Bihar resident is still undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF cordoned off the entire area after the incident, and a massive manhunt was launched for the absconding terrorists. On the other hand, ADGP Vijay Kumar termed this attack as a cowardly act and said that the culprits involved in such attacks will not be spared at all.

This is a #cowardice & inhumane act of #terrorism. The victims were called by terrorist to come out to engage in a work. Once both came out, #terrorist fired upon them with pistol. We are investigating on top priority. Culprit would be brought to justice soon: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/dXyHhJg1ju — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 3, 2022

According to a press statement issued by the J&K Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists opened fire on two non local residents. In this terror attack, both non-local residents sustained bullet injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The victims were called by the terrorists in connection with some work, and as they stepped out, they were fired upon.

Meanwhile, a terrorist of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested in Pulwama at the post established Khamri Chowk. He was identified as Zubair Ahmed Dar, son of Ali Muhammad Dar, and a resident of Pulwama. Arms and ammunition including a hand grenade were recovered from his possession.

