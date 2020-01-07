English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Jammu Man Arrested for Sharing Info About Security Installations with Pakistan Girl
Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia border town, was held for sharing information about security installations here with the girl.
Image for representation.
Jammu: A man, who was allegedly honeytrapped by a Pakistani girl through Facebook, has been arrested for spying, police said on Tuesday.
Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia border town, was held for sharing information about security installations here with the girl, they said.
A case has been registered and police and other agencies are investigating the matter, they said.
He will be sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre for further questioning in the case, they added.
