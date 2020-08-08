Jammu Man Dies After Kite String Entangles Around His Neck, Slits Throat

Only for representation: A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The incident took place when Skinder Khan was returning home on a two-wheeler, officials said.
- PTI Jammu
- Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 7:18 AM IST
A 42-year-old man died after his throat was slit by glass-coated kite thread here on Friday night, officials said.
The incident took place when Skinder Khan was returning home on a two-wheeler, they said.
The kite string got entangled around Khan's neck at New Plot area and he started bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=J%26amp%3BK%2Cjammu+%26amp%3B+kashmir%2Ckite%2CKite+death%2Ckite+string&publish_min=2020-08-05T07:18:00.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-08T07:18:00.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)