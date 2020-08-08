INDIA

Jammu Man Dies After Kite String Entangles Around His Neck, Slits Throat

Only for representation: A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The incident took place when Skinder Khan was returning home on a two-wheeler, officials said.

  • PTI Jammu
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 7:18 AM IST
A 42-year-old man died after his throat was slit by glass-coated kite thread here on Friday night, officials said.

The incident took place when Skinder Khan was returning home on a two-wheeler, they said.

The kite string got entangled around Khan's neck at New Plot area and he started bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

