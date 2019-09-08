Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jammu Municipal Corporation to Launch Campaign in Jammu to Fight Dengue, Malaria

Chairman Public Health Sanitation Committee, JMC, Baldev Singh Billawaria, said the special thermal fogging campaign will kick off in all the 75 wards of the city from September 9.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 8, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jammu Municipal Corporation to Launch Campaign in Jammu to Fight Dengue, Malaria
A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at at a park. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Jammu: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) will begin a thermal fogging campaign and special sanitation drive from September 9 to guard the city against dengue and malaria, a councillor said on Saturday.

Chairman Public Health Sanitation Committee, JMC, Baldev Singh Billawaria, said the special thermal fogging campaign will kick off in all the 75 wards of the city from September 9.

"Jammu is a city of temples and there is a need for more cleanliness, for that JMC is going to start a special sanitation drive in the end of September in which lanes and drains in all wards will be cleaned on a large scale," he said.

He said the campaign will run till October.

Congratulating the Health and Transport Wing of the Corporation for their commendable job, Billawaria said prior to the arrival of monsoon season, as many as 171 'Nallahs' (streams) and 103 deep drains were desilted on time to ensure that the people do not have to suffer from waterlogging and flooding of deep drains anywhere in the city.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram