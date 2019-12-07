Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jammu Police to Provide Special Transport to Women in Distress During Night Hours

The response to any call will be within 10 minutes and it will be ensured that the caller remains safe till she gets the assistance. Two women constables will accompany the team.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Representational image.

Jammu: Police in Jammu on Saturday announced its decision to provide special transport facility to women in distress during night hours as part of its efforts to provide them secure atmosphere.

"Any woman in distress can avail the 'Woman Police helpline' vehicle which is going to start initially within the municipal limits of the city from Sunday night," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Tejinder Singh told reporters here.

He said the police response to any call will be in maximum 10 minutes and it will be ensured that the caller remains safe till she gets the assistance. Two women constables will accompany the team.

"The crime against women is on the rise in different parts of the country and so keeping this thing in mind, we have taken this important step and decided to club the special helpline numbers (100 & 1091) with Woman Police helpline vehicle to reach out to the women in need," the officer said.

He said any woman who lands in the city during late night hours with nobody coming to pick her up and feeling insecure and uncomfortable in sitting in any vehicle can dial the helpline numbers to avail the free ride to her destination.

"Any woman moving alone or finds the tyre of her vehicle punctured can also seek the assistance. The help will reach the caller within 10 minutes," the SSP said, clarifying that the service which will be available from 10 pm to 5 am is only for those women who are in distress and need assistance.

He said all the SHOs and the officers posted in Police Control Room have been sensitized and they will be coordinating the assistance.

"It will be extended to rural areas in the near future," he said. On the crime rate against women in the district, he said a total of 319 cases were registered so far this year.

"While 160 cases are under investigation, the rest of the cases were disposed off," he said, adding "the police is very sensitive towards the issues related to women and the stalkers or those indulging in harassment of women would be dealt with strictly".

