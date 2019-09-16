Take the pledge to vote

Jammu & Kashmir Police to Raise Two Women Battalions; Recruitment from September 23

The advertisement for recruitment of constables in the proposed border and women battalions was issued on March 9.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police will raise two women battalions and as many border battalions, a spokesman said and informed that forms for post of constables will be available from September 23 to October 22.

"Candidates are informed that offline forms for the post of constable in two border battalions and two women battalions will be available at all district police offices from September 23 to October 22," he said.

The advertisement for recruitment of constables in the proposed border and women battalions was issued on March 9, the spokesman said.

"The aspiring candidates can get the forms from district police offices on payment of Rs 300. The forms can be deposited by the candidates at their respective district police headquarters till October 22," he said quoting from a notification.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police will also provide a link on its website for submission of forms online during the period.

