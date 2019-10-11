Jammu-Srinagar Highway, a Major Road in J&K Closed Due to Landslide
The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed by a landslide triggered during widening of the road near the first bridge in Ramban district on Thursday night, officials said.
Landslide clearing operation going on in Jammu-Srinagar highway. (Pic: Twitter ANI)
Jammu: Over 1,300 vehicles were left stranded as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic since last night due to a landslide in Ramban district, officials said on Friday.
The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed by a landslide triggered during widening of the road near the first bridge in Ramban district on Thursday night, they said.
As a result, heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and Light motor vehicles (LMVs) among others were left stranded at different points of the highway, they said.
Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan’s War Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan in First 9 Days, Earns Rs 238.35 Crore
- Facebook Friends Who Met for the First Time During Durga Puja Get Married in 4 Hours
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference