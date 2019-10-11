Take the pledge to vote

Jammu-Srinagar Highway, a Major Road in J&K Closed Due to Landslide

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed by a landslide triggered during widening of the road near the first bridge in Ramban district on Thursday night, officials said.

October 11, 2019
Jammu-Srinagar Highway, a Major Road in J&K Closed Due to Landslide
Landslide clearing operation going on in Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Jammu: Over 1,300 vehicles were left stranded as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic since last night due to a landslide in Ramban district, officials said on Friday.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was closed by a landslide triggered during widening of the road near the first bridge in Ramban district on Thursday night, they said.

As a result, heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and Light motor vehicles (LMVs) among others were left stranded at different points of the highway, they said.

Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area, they added.

