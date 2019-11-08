Take the pledge to vote

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Blocked, Flights Suspended After Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir

Roads connecting the summer capital of the newly-formed union territory with far flung areas like Gurez, Macchil, Keran and Tangdhar were also shut due to adverse weather conditions.

November 8, 2019
Srinagar: After heavy snowfall, Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Friday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked while flights to Srinagar airport were suspended due to poor visibility.

Roads connecting the summer capital of the newly-formed union territory with far flung areas like Gurez, Macchil, Keran and Tangdhar were also shut due to adverse weather conditions.

"The Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall on either side of the Jawahar Tunnel. Efforts are on to restore the traffic at the earliest possible," an official of the traffic department told PTI.

An official of the Airport Authority of India said all incoming and outgoing flights at Srinagar airport have been cancelled.

"The runway is clear but the visibility is poor which has resulted in no flights being able to operate at Srinagar airport. Depending on the weather situation, flights may be able to operate later in the day," the official said.

Heavy snowfall across Kashmir on Thursday severely affected essential services like electricity and water supply.

The unseasonal snowfall has resulted in uprooting of trees and electric poles in many areas.

There was scant traffic movement on Friday as people could not come out of their homes due to blocked lanes.

The snowfall also accentuated the effect of the shutdown over abrogation of Article 370. Most of the shops remained closed in the city and elsewhere in the valley while attendance in government offices was thin due to the inclement weather.

