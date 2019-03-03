LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Remains Closed Due to Landslides

The 300 km-long strategic highway has suffered frequent closures this winter season resulting in shortages of essential commodities in the landlocked Kashmir Valley.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Representative image.
Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Sunday due to landslides, a traffic department official said.

"Landslides in Panthal area of the Ramban-Ramsoo sector has been cleared and the operation to clear another landslide at Mom Passi area is going on. The highway is likely to be restored later in the day," the official said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
