English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Remains Closed Due to Landslides
The 300 km-long strategic highway has suffered frequent closures this winter season resulting in shortages of essential commodities in the landlocked Kashmir Valley.
Representative image.
Loading...
Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Sunday due to landslides, a traffic department official said.
"Landslides in Panthal area of the Ramban-Ramsoo sector has been cleared and the operation to clear another landslide at Mom Passi area is going on. The highway is likely to be restored later in the day," the official said.
The 300 km-long strategic highway has suffered frequent closures this winter season resulting in shortages of essential commodities in the landlocked Kashmir Valley.
"Landslides in Panthal area of the Ramban-Ramsoo sector has been cleared and the operation to clear another landslide at Mom Passi area is going on. The highway is likely to be restored later in the day," the official said.
The 300 km-long strategic highway has suffered frequent closures this winter season resulting in shortages of essential commodities in the landlocked Kashmir Valley.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Depp in Defamation Lawsuit Against Heard: She Began Relationship With Elon Musk 1 Month into Marriage
- Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- Twitter Believes Oscar Winner Rami Malek May Be 'A Serial Killer in Hiding'
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results