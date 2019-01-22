LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Jammu- Srinagar Highway Shuts Down After Avalanche Hits Jawahar Tunnel

Traffic department officials said landslides have hit the strategic highway at some places in the Ramban district, including Digdol, Panthal, Magarkote and Khoni Nallah.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Jammu & Kashmir: Heavy snow around Jawahar tunnel in Qazigund.
Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Tuesday following landslides and snowfall and reports of an avalanche hitting the highway in the Jawahar Tunnel area. A team has been rushed to take stock.

"There has been fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector. Incessant rains are continuing in other parts of the highway. This is the second consecutive day of the highway remaining closed.

"No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway today. Landslide clearance will be started only after the weather improves," a traffic official said.

The highway is the lifeline of landlocked Kashmir Valley as all essential supplies are routed into the valley through this road.

