Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Due to Landslides

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Nachlana, officials said on Thursday.

Traffic authorities have asked people not to travel on the Highway till the road clearance work gets completed.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at Nachlana (between Banihal and Ramban) people are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

Earlier on February 22, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains at multiple places and snow accumulated around the NAVYUG tunnel.

In January, the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K’s Reasi district experienced its first snowfall of the season, while the strategic national highway remained closed due to landslides at several places, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded. The traffic on the highway was restored after remaining suspended for two days due to the inclement weather.

(With Agency Inputs)

