Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut After Fresh Snowfall, Landslides
The traffic on the highway was closed following fresh snowfall, slippery road conditions in Banihal-Ramban sector and a landslide in the Ramban stretch.
A man clears snow from the roof top of his house on the outskirts of Srinagar. (PTI)
Jammu:The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway,the only all-weather surface link between Kashmir and rest of the country, was closed for traffic on Thursday due to fresh snowfall and landslides, officials said.
The traffic on the highway was closed following fresh snowfall, slippery road conditions in Banihal-Ramban sector and a landslide in the Ramban stretch.
"No vehicle has been allowed to move to Kashmir Valley from Jammu from Nagrota traffic check post", a traffic police officer said.
The men and machines of BRO are working on the highway to clear the highway of the snowfall accumulation and landslides, they said.
Traffic authorities on Thursday morning assessed the weather and road conditions and subsequently suspended traffic on the highway, they said.
Mughal road, a road connecting Kashmir's Shopian district with Poonch district of Jammu region, has remained closed continuously for the past fortnight due to snowfall, they said.
