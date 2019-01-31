LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    BJP Leading
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Won
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut After Fresh Snowfall, Landslides

The traffic on the highway was closed following fresh snowfall, slippery road conditions in Banihal-Ramban sector and a landslide in the Ramban stretch.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut After Fresh Snowfall, Landslides
A man clears snow from the roof top of his house on the outskirts of Srinagar. (PTI)
Jammu:The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway,the only all-weather surface link between Kashmir and rest of the country, was closed for traffic on Thursday due to fresh snowfall and landslides, officials said.

The traffic on the highway was closed following fresh snowfall, slippery road conditions in Banihal-Ramban sector and a landslide in the Ramban stretch.

"No vehicle has been allowed to move to Kashmir Valley from Jammu from Nagrota traffic check post", a traffic police officer said.

The men and machines of BRO are working on the highway to clear the highway of the snowfall accumulation and landslides, they said.

Traffic authorities on Thursday morning assessed the weather and road conditions and subsequently suspended traffic on the highway, they said.

Mughal road, a road connecting Kashmir's Shopian district with Poonch district of Jammu region, has remained closed continuously for the past fortnight due to snowfall, they said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram