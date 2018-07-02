English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jammu Taxi Drivers Booked for Fake Social Media Posts on "Stone-Pelting" on Amarnath Pilgrims
Taxi drivers from two different groups have been booked for depicting broken and damaged window panes of their taxis' as having been caused due to stone-pelting on pilgrims.
Devotees shout religious slogans as they begin their pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine in Jammu on Friday (PTI)
Jammu: The police have booked some taxi drivers here for allegedly circulating a false social media post, claiming occurrence of stone pelting on Amarnath pilgrims and scaring them.
The police said they have booked taxi drivers from two different groups for depicting the broken and damaged window panes of their taxis' as having been caused due to stone-pelting on pilgrims.
They said a travel agency operating near Jammu railway station had hired some taxis from outside the state to ferry Amarnath pilgrims, irritating the local taxi operators and leading to a clash between the two groups on Sunday.
The police said the window panes of several taxis were damaged in the clash.
The situation, however, took an ugly turn when some taxi drivers, with the intention to settle personal scores, posted fake information on social media claiming stone-pelting attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and causing fear among the pilgrims, a police official said.
The official said an FIR under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code and the Tourist Trading Act was registered against both the parties and the persons who have posted concocted and baseless information on the social media.
The police has begun investigation in the case but no arrests have been made so far, the official said.
Also Watch
The police said they have booked taxi drivers from two different groups for depicting the broken and damaged window panes of their taxis' as having been caused due to stone-pelting on pilgrims.
They said a travel agency operating near Jammu railway station had hired some taxis from outside the state to ferry Amarnath pilgrims, irritating the local taxi operators and leading to a clash between the two groups on Sunday.
The police said the window panes of several taxis were damaged in the clash.
The situation, however, took an ugly turn when some taxi drivers, with the intention to settle personal scores, posted fake information on social media claiming stone-pelting attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and causing fear among the pilgrims, a police official said.
The official said an FIR under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code and the Tourist Trading Act was registered against both the parties and the persons who have posted concocted and baseless information on the social media.
The police has begun investigation in the case but no arrests have been made so far, the official said.
Also Watch
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- Shweta and Navya Are a Sight to Behold in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Sarees; See Pics
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame