Jammu To Have Integrated Command, Control Centre, Intelligent Traffic Management

Jammu, Feb 18: Under the smart city project, Jammu will soon have an integrated command and control centre, an intelligent traffic management system and a web-GIS based e-bill pay for civic services, officials said. Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Raghav Langer, who is also the chairman of the board of directors Jammu smart city limited (JSCL) on Friday reviewed the progress and implementation of projects awarded to the Bharat Electronics Limited and JaKeGa.

JSCL has signed a contract agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited for setting up the integrated command and control centre for Jammu city for Rs 53 crore, officials said. It will integrate all civic and essential services on a single platform to facilitate monitoring and addressing public issues in real-time, they said.

The project will help in establishing a collaborative framework where input from different functional departments of Jammu Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders can be assimilated and analysed on a single platform, resulting in aggregated city-level information. The command centre will be one place from where traffic, CCTV, water and other services would be integrated into a single command room, officials said.

The intelligent traffic management system will detect black-listed vehicles, automatic number plate recognition, red light and speed limit violation, triple riding detection, no-helmet detection among others. Of the 64 junctions of Jammu city the BEL team has selected 44 junctions for implementation of the project in the first phase, officials said.

