Jammu To Impose Covid Night Curfew From Wednesday

Jammu, Nov 16: A night curfew will be imposed in Jammu winter capital city from Wednesday as COVID-19 positivity rate is on the rise in the region, a top district official said here. Violation of the restrictions will invite strict action, District Magistrate Anshul Garg warned on Tuesday.

“In view of increasing positivity rate in Jammu, DDMA imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from 17th November (Wednesday) onwards," Garg said in a tweet. He advised people living in the city to follow COVID-19 SOP and get fully vaccinated.

All station house officers and tehsildars shall ensure that announcements are made on public address systems to make people aware of the new development, an order issued by the district magistrate stated. The DM said the district disaster management authority (DDMA) held a detailed review of the Covid situation in the city and decided that immediate measures are required as the positivity rate has increased by 0.2 per cent recently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.